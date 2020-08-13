Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $42.81

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.62, but opened at $42.81. Nikola shares last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 439,842 shares.

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Corporation will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $407,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

