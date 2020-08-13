NIO (NYSE:NIO) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIO by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 285,027 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.