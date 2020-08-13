Niobio Cash (NBR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $32,442.95 and approximately $152.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

