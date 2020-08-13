NPCoin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0705 on Major Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $10,715.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

