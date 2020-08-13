Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.07

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $18.80. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 10,800 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.