Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 126,682 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Insmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,766,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $11,471,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 547,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 376,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $5,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 15,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,078. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

