Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,731 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,731 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $10.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.02. 10,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,641. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day moving average of $244.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.40 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,218,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,886 shares of company stock worth $24,198,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

