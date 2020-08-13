Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 128.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.16. argenx SE – has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE – will post -10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.53.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

