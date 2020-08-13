Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,713 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Shotspotter worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 2,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,018. The stock has a market cap of $325.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.49. Shotspotter Inc has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

