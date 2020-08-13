Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zogenix worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zogenix by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zogenix by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 10,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,857. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

