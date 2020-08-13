Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Oyster Point Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 750.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $668.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oyster Point Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

