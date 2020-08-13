Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Construction Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,020. Construction Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

