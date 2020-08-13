Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Palomar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $69,383,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $775,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,974,341. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

