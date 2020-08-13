Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Retrophin worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Retrophin by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 9,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $947.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

