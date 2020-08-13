Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.02. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.22. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

