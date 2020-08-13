Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 28,453 Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $212.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.