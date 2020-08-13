Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Acceleron Pharma worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,173,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLRN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,553. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.