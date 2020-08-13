Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,265. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

