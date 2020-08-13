Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 17,098 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 96,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

