Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,247 shares of company stock valued at $29,473,622. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.09.

SRPT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,780. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.85. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

