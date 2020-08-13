Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 216,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.50. 8,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,364. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.95. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

