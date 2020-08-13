Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 33,729 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,729 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Five Below worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.43. 30,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

