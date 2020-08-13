Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,600,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,595,000 after buying an additional 293,926 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 767,413 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

