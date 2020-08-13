Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,281 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Orthopediatrics worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,496,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 2,266.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 179,073 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 944,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 136,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the first quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the first quarter worth $2,798,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,839. Orthopediatrics Corp has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $87,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,442 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $387,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,707 shares of company stock worth $1,327,734 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

