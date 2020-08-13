Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $51.89. 22,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,197. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.