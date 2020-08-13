Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $173.71. 32,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day moving average is $172.72. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

