Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.68% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $113,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $32.39. 23,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,107. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

