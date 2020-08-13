Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pwmco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

