Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,736.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,389 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $5,902,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $5,170,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

