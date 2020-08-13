Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.