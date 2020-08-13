Oppenheimer Upgrades Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to “Buy”

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

NYSE:EL opened at $207.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day moving average of $185.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,196 shares of company stock valued at $13,430,396. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

