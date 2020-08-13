ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

