OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in December

OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 760,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

PIRGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF from $2.90 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of PIRGF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 47,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,055. OTCMKTS:PIRGF has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

