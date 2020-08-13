Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 1.3% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.59, 109,389 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,040,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.