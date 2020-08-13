Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,359 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp comprises approximately 4.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 1.38% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 176,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 345,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.