Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $1,157,427.16 in Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 40,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,157,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pagerduty alerts:

On Thursday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,554,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00.

NYSE PD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the first quarter worth $30,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after purchasing an additional 662,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 552,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $6,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.