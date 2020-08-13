Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $1,916,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,861 shares of company stock worth $14,543,387. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,525. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

