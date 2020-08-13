Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

PANL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,577. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

