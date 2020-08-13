Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend payment by 34.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.56. 907,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,503. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average of $170.90. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

