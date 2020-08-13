Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Scotiabank

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 120,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.