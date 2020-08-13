Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.94.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $285.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,542 shares of company stock valued at $120,508,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 365,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

