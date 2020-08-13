Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 20.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,066,000 after buying an additional 172,273 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 16.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,021,000 after buying an additional 98,896 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 14.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,512,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 8,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,940 shares of company stock worth $13,012,478. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

