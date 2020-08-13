Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lowered by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 3.6% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $191.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.