PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $9.84. PBF Energy shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 166,465 shares changing hands.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,664 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $54,046,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 163.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 3,200.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

