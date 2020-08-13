Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 573,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 365,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 355,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 3,022,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

