Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,930 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,864,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after buying an additional 755,030 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after buying an additional 569,167 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,185,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 520,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 567,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,071. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.