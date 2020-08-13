Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 1,063,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,734. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26.

