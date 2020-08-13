Penta Price Reaches $0.0001 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, HitBTC and HADAX. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $46,058.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00156860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.06 or 0.01787426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00187383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00127269 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, LBank, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

