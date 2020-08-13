PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $126,957.96 and approximately $3,504.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020946 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004251 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003989 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 56,780,176 coins and its circulating supply is 38,075,700 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

