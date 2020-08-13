Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.09

Shares of Pershimex Resources Corp (CVE:PRO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.

About Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Malartic property, which includes 6 block of contiguous claims; the Forsan property with 27 claims covering an area of 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project that consists of the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties.

